© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River Town

Bonus Episode: Hearing Place - River Town heads to Weston, Missouri

By Kiana Fernandes,
Trevor HarrisTina Casagrand FossJanet Saidi
Published February 28, 2025 at 5:19 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River Town's host Tina Casagrand Foss visits with members of the folk duo Rattlesnake Master at 'The New Territory Magazine's' Pageturner event Hearing Place, in September 2024.
Jim Pascoe
River Town's host Tina Casagrand Foss visits with members of the folk duo Rattlesnake Master at 'The New Territory Magazine's' Pageturner event Hearing Place, in September 2024.

Welcome to this special bonus episode of the River Town podcast from KBIA and The New Territory magazine.

For this episode, River Town host Tina Casagrand Foss and the River Town crew went to Weston, Missouri. Weston sits high on the banks of the Missouri River with seemingly endless rolling farmland, tobacco barns, B & Bs, and one very charming sheep creamery.

Under the theme of "Hearing Place," Tina and The New Territory crew brought scholars, writers, and artists - and us podcasters - together for a series of workshops and talks that examine our region through the lens of sound. It was all part of the magazine's biannual "Pageturner" event in September. The day’s program was created with University of Missouri Professor of Geography Soren Larsen, and a roster of MU professors including Megan Murph, Mark Palmer, Tim Langen, and Donald Quist.

MU Professor Donald Quist explores writing about place at "The Hearing Place," from 'The New Territory Magazine' on September 22, 2024.
Jim Pascoe
MU Professor Donald Quist explores writing about place at "The Hearing Place," from 'The New Territory Magazine' on September 22, 2024.

Enjoy this special episode of River Town - from Weston, Missouri.

This project is a collaboration between KBIA and The New Territory Magazine with support for this episode from Missouri Humanities, MU’s Budds Center of American Music Studies and Department of Geography. The River Town podcast is a project from KBIA, the Missouri News Network at the Missouri School of Journalism, and The New Territory Magazine, with PRX. Music for River Town comes from Rattlesnake Master and Jason Shaw, via the Free Music Archive. Creative Commons 3.0 United States License.

You can hear the full episodes of the River Town podcast here. See more River Town stories from the Missouri News Network here.

Tags
River Town missouri riverArts & Culture
Kiana Fernandes
Kiana Fernandes is a graduate student at the Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Kiana Fernandes
Trevor Harris
Trevor serves as KBIA’s weekday morning host for classical music. He has been involved with local radio since 1990, when he began volunteering as a music and news programmer at KOPN, Columbia's community radio station. Before joining KBIA, Trevor studied social work at Mizzou and earned a masters degree in geography at the University of Alabama. He has worked in community development and in urban and bicycle/pedestrian planning, and recently served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Zambia with his wife, Lisa Groshong. An avid bicycle commuter and jazz fan, Trevor has cycled as far as Colorado and pawed through record bins in three continents.
See stories by Trevor Harris
Tina Casagrand Foss
Tina Casagrand Foss is the founder, publisher, and editor-in-chief of The New Territory. Raised in the Gasconade River Valley of the northern Ozark border, her love for mossy woods knows no bounds. She graduated from the University of Missouri with degrees in magazine journalism and anthropology and worked as a freelance environmental journalist before starting The New Territory. As executive director of The New Territory Magazine’s newly formed nonprofit, she looks forward to a long future of reaching more readers, fostering Midwestern writers and editors, and nurturing connections among New Territory readers both on and off the page. Tina lives in Jefferson City, Missouri, just a mile away from the Missouri River.
See stories by Tina Casagrand Foss
Janet Saidi
Janet Saidi is a producer and professor at KBIA and the Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Janet Saidi