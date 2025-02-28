Bonus Episode: Hearing Place - River Town heads to Weston, Missouri

Welcome to this special bonus episode of the River Town podcast from KBIA and The New Territory magazine.

For this episode, River Town host Tina Casagrand Foss and the River Town crew went to Weston, Missouri. Weston sits high on the banks of the Missouri River with seemingly endless rolling farmland, tobacco barns, B & Bs, and one very charming sheep creamery.

Under the theme of "Hearing Place," Tina and The New Territory crew brought scholars, writers, and artists - and us podcasters - together for a series of workshops and talks that examine our region through the lens of sound. It was all part of the magazine's biannual "Pageturner" event in September. The day’s program was created with University of Missouri Professor of Geography Soren Larsen, and a roster of MU professors including Megan Murph, Mark Palmer, Tim Langen, and Donald Quist.

Jim Pascoe MU Professor Donald Quist explores writing about place at "The Hearing Place," from 'The New Territory Magazine' on September 22, 2024.

Enjoy this special episode of River Town - from Weston, Missouri.

This project is a collaboration between KBIA and The New Territory Magazine with support for this episode from Missouri Humanities, MU’s Budds Center of American Music Studies and Department of Geography. The River Town podcast is a project from KBIA, the Missouri News Network at the Missouri School of Journalism, and The New Territory Magazine, with PRX. Music for River Town comes from Rattlesnake Master and Jason Shaw, via the Free Music Archive. Creative Commons 3.0 United States License.

