State Historical Society Welcomes Moseley, Beck, Santa
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Beth Pike of the State Historical Society of Missouri about several December events. Former County Prosecutor Joe Moseley will discuss a prominent case from Columbia's past. Then former Columbia City Manager Ray Beck will be joined by local journalist Jodie Jackson about their new book about Beck's many years in leadership in Columbia. Plus, the SHSMO will host an open house with music, cookies, and a visit from Santa!