© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thinking Out Loud

State Historical Society Welcomes Moseley, Beck, Santa

By Darren Hellwege
Published December 2, 2025 at 9:03 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Joe Moseley
SHSMO
Joe Moseley

KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Beth Pike of the State Historical Society of Missouri about several December events. Former County Prosecutor Joe Moseley will discuss a prominent case from Columbia's past. Then former Columbia City Manager Ray Beck will be joined by local journalist Jodie Jackson about their new book about Beck's many years in leadership in Columbia. Plus, the SHSMO will host an open house with music, cookies, and a visit from Santa!

Tags
Thinking Out Loud The State Historical Society of Missouri
Darren Hellwege
"The Voice Of Columbia," Darren Hellwege has hosted NPR's “Morning Edition” for over 35 years on KBIA. He also hosts programs on Classical 90.5 FM including "The Opera Shop."
See stories by Darren Hellwege