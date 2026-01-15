© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Thinking Out Loud

Bond Connector Helps Missourians Understand Research At Life Sciences Center

By Darren Hellwege
Published January 15, 2026 at 11:57 AM CST
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Christal Huber, Senior Engagement Programming Director with Bond Life Sciences Center, about the Connector which enables the public to interact with the researchers from Bond and to learn about the science and discovery happening at Mizzou. The discuss the upcoming Columbia Young Scientists Fair and Expo, happening at Mizzou in February. Columbia Young Scientists Fair and Expo

Thinking Out Loud Bond Life Sciences Center
Darren Hellwege
"The Voice Of Columbia," Darren Hellwege has hosted NPR's “Morning Edition” for over 35 years on KBIA. He also hosts programs on Classical 90.5 FM including "The Opera Shop."
