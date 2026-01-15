Bond Connector Helps Missourians Understand Research At Life Sciences Center
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Christal Huber, Senior Engagement Programming Director with Bond Life Sciences Center, about the Connector which enables the public to interact with the researchers from Bond and to learn about the science and discovery happening at Mizzou. The discuss the upcoming Columbia Young Scientists Fair and Expo, happening at Mizzou in February.