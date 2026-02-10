State of Missouri Providing Free Radon Test Kits

KBIA's Darren Hellwege visits with Brandi Hamilton, a environmental specialist with the Missouri State Department of Health and Senior Services and Environmental Epidemiology, about the dangers of household radon. This tasteless and odorless gas can greatly increase risk of lung cancer and other cancers. The good news is the State of Missouri provides free, easy to use radon test kits, and if radon is detected they can recommend mitigation measures. MO Department of Health and Senior Services radon test kits