Thinking Out Loud

State of Missouri Providing Free Radon Test Kits

By Darren Hellwege
Published February 10, 2026 at 11:38 AM CST
KBIA's Darren Hellwege visits with Brandi Hamilton, a environmental specialist with the Missouri State Department of Health and Senior Services and Environmental Epidemiology, about the dangers of household radon. This tasteless and odorless gas can greatly increase risk of lung cancer and other cancers. The good news is the State of Missouri provides free, easy to use radon test kits, and if radon is detected they can recommend mitigation measures. MO Department of Health and Senior Services radon test kits

Thinking Out Loud Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS)
Darren Hellwege
"The Voice Of Columbia," Darren Hellwege has hosted NPR's “Morning Edition” for over 35 years on KBIA. He also hosts programs on Classical 90.5 FM including "The Opera Shop."
