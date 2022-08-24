© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: What is the future of media criticism?

Published August 24, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely

This week marked some big changes in media criticism, with the end of CNN’s Reliable Sources and Columnist Margaret Sullivan’s departure from the Washington Post. What is the future of this important area? Also, the Big Ten Conference’s massive new media deal, Urban Meyer’s return to the broadcast booth and a Canadian news anchor gone from the airwaves for going gray?. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

