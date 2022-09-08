© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: The Mississippi Water Crisis

Published September 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely
Most Jackson, Miss. residents have access to fresh water again, but what led to the city’s water crisis, and how can journalists hold civic leaders to account? This week on Views of the News, we’ll talk about the importance of environmental justice reporting. Also, coverage of President Biden’s “soul of a nation” speech, Twitter tests an edit button and journalists in Las Vegas mourn one of their own. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

