Mark Alford wins GOP nomination for Missouri's 4th Congressional District

Mark Alford, a longtime TV-news journalist in Kansas City, won the Republican primary in the 4th Congressional District and will face Democrat Jack Truman in the November general election.

With 92% of precincts reporting, Alford won with 35,521 votes, with Rick Brattin coming in second with 20,754 votes. Burks’ Republican opponents included Brattin, Taylor Burks, Kalena Bruce, Jim Campbell, William Irwin and Kyle LaBrue.

Alford would serve the northern part of central Missouri and cities such as Harrisburg, Centralia and Hallsville. This district is primarily rural and conservative. The seat is currently held by Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who ran for U.S. Senate.

Alford calls for the end of the rising inflation, which he has dubbed “Bidenflation.” He also highlights his core economic priorities including promoting energy independence, reducing income taxes for individuals and corporations, reducing federal regulations and promoting fiscal responsibility.

On the matter of social policy, he is "100% Pro-Life, No Exceptions," according to his website. His plan includes ending funding for Planned Parenthood as well as supporting states trying to pass anti-abortion legislation.

Alford has also called for the U.S. to “finish” the border wall championed by former President Donald Trump to counter illegal immigration.

“Let’s be clear, a nation isn’t a nation without borders. We must put an end to illegal immigration and fully fund the completion of the border wall and our border patrol,” the website reads.

He also pledges to protect Missouri’s military bases, fully fund the military, improve veteran healthcare services and “fight to end veteran suicides.”

“A secure nation must have a fully-funded and robust military to protect its interests and borders. We must also support our veterans once they come home with good mental health services,” according to the website.

Tuesday's full election results can be found here.

