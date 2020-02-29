1 Person Dead, 4 Wounded In Late-Night Shooting In Westport

One person is in custody after a shooting early Saturday morning in Westport that left one person dead and four others injured.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m., when an off-duty Kansas City Police officer saw a white SUV traveling along Mill Street near Westport Road shooting.

A police statement said the off-duty officer discharged his weapon "at the people who were involved and actively shooting." Other security officers were also reportedly involved, but it is unclear if they fired any weapons, too.

A short time later, another responding officer located the bullet-riddled SUV nearby at 39th and Main, and one person was taken in to custody there.

KCPD said the deceased victim was a man. Of the four other people wounded, two men are in critical condition as of Saturday monring and a fourth man is in stable condition. A woman also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Gun violence has long plagued Westport. In 2017, the Kansas City Council approved privatizing some sidewalks in the entertainment district to allow for more security screenings.

In 2018, screening with metal detectors at certian entry points into the district began on Friday and Saturday nights between April and October.

Kyle Palmer is KCUR's news director.

