11 Arrested During Protests Over Federal Anti-Crime Program

Eleven people have been arrested during a protest calling for an end to a federal initiative that will send 225 federal enforcement agents into Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Star reports that the arrest came after some spray painted profanities and anti-police sentiments Friday on the headquarters building and a statue honoring Kansas City officers who died in service. Police said protesters also punched and pushed some officers. Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said in an email that some of those arrested were facing misdemeanor charges while others were being investigated for possible felony charges.