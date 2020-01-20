2 Dead, 15 Injured Outside A Kansas City Club Late Sunday

Kansas City Police report two people dead and 15 injured in a shooting late Sunday outside a nightclub in the 4800 block of Noland Road.

The shooting happened outside the 9nine Ultra Lounge near U.S. Highway 40, according to the Associated Press.

Officers were called to the scene at about 11:30 Sunday night, where they found one deceased woman and one deceased man, police said. At least 15 other victims were taken to area hospitals; at least three of those victims were listed in critical condition, police said early Monday.

"An armed security guard at the business engaged the shooter outside of the establishment," police said in a statement. "We believe the shooter is the deceased adult male. The circumstances that lead to this shooting are unknown. Detectives and crime scene investigators will be collecting evidence and talking with witnesses to gather more information to see what lead to this shooting."

"It's such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told reporters at the scene, referring to the Kansas City Chiefs' victory in the AFC Championship earlier that afternoon, sending the team to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

"So it is hard to stand here and talk about this kind of tragecy on one of the best days Kansas City has seen in a long time. But here we are."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a tweet early Monday that his thoughts were with the families and friends of those affected by the violence.



Our greatest challenges remain even this morning in our community. My thoughts are with the families and friends of those whose lives were lost or impacted by last night’s mass shooting. Thankful security appears to have kept the situation from being even worse. https://t.co/vF4C2W4dCl— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 20, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.

