The 2019 Missouri Legislative Session Recap: GOP Wins Big On Abortion, Economic Development

  • A view of the floor of the Missouri House, where lawmakers debated the abortion bill for hours during the 2019 session..
    A view of the floor of the Missouri House, where lawmakers debated the abortion bill for hours during the 2019 session..
    Samuel King / KCUR 89.3 file photo

In this very special episode of KCUR’s Statehouse Blend Missouri podcast, we joined forces with St. Louis Public Radio’s Politically Speaking podcast to round up the 2019 session of the Missouri General Assembly.

We discussed the session’s big stories, including a landmark abortion bill, approval of new funds for workforce development and bridge repairs and the debate over repealing the state’s new voter-approved redistricting plan. We also assessed the impact of Republican Gov. Mike Parson and legislative leaders.

And, for fun, we explored when and why you can now celebrate “Missouri Sliced Bread Day." (Hint: It's coming up.)

Participants:

Brian Ellison, KCUR host/contributor

Samuel King, KCUR Missouri politics and government reporter

Rachel Lippmann, St. Louis Public Radio criminal justice reporter

Jason Rosenbaum, St. Louis Public Radio political reporter

