3 People Associated With Springfield Public School Buildings Test Positive For COVID-19

Three Springfield schools have recently had individuals that are associated with them diagnosed with COVID-19.

An employee at Rountree Elementary tested positive for COVID-19. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has advised that all Rountree Explore students and staff quarantine at home through July 24. The school is expected to reopen July 27. Students in Explore at Rountree will continue their studies online.

A person associated with the YMCA before-and-after-school program at Twain Elementary tested positive, according to district officials. Out of what the district is calling “an abundance of caution,” the YMCA has temporarily suspended the program at Twain.

Someone associated with the Glendale High School football program has also tested positive for COVID-19. Football conditioning at Glendale has been suspended for 14 days, according to SPS. The health department is advising all students and staff who have participated in the conditioning to quarantine at home through July 27.

