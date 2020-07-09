4 People With COVID-19 Visited 6 Springfield, Willard Locations Prior To Being Diagnosed





The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of potential community exposures from four people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 .



Before they were diagnosed they visited these locations:



The Roost Bar and Grill, 2025 W Sunshine Ste. 104, Wednesday, June 24, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Houlihan’s, 2110 E Republic Rd., Sunday, June 28, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Ross Dress for Less, 3300 S Glenstone Ave., Tuesday, June 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, unknown if masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, unknown if masked) Jose Loco’s, 300 Battlefield Rd., Tuesday, June 30, around 1 p.m.

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Korean Garden Restaurant, 414 E Jackson St. in Willard, Friday, July 3, from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m . (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Hooters, 2110 E Independence St., Saturday, July 4, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop, according to the health department.

