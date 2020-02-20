7 Miles Of I-70 Near Truman Sports Complex Will Close For Bridge Demolition This Weekend

If your weekend travel plans typically include I-70 in Independence, you'll want to find an alternate route this weekend.

That's because the Missouri Department of Transporation is shutting down a seven-mile stretch of one of the metro's busiest roadways to make way for a major construction project where I-70 meets I-435 near the Truman Sports Complex.

Here's what you need to know:

WHERE: MoDOT plans to shut down westbound I-70 between where Route 291 meets I-470 in Independence to the I-435/I-70 interchange near the stadiums.

Eastbound I-70 will also be closed starting at I-435.

All ramps onto westbound I-70 in that stretch, including the ramps at Lee's Summit Road, Noland Road, 40 Highway, Blue Ridge Cutoff and Manchester Trafficway, will also all be closed.

WHEN: The closures start at 10 p.m. Friday, but MoDOT says expect to start seeing crews at work as early as 8 p.m.

The highway is expected to reopen at roughly 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Additionally, MoDOT says crews will begin reducing lanes on westbound I-70 starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

WHY: It's part of a bigger project replacing the bridges at the I-435/I-70 interchange. Demolition of the interchange's ramps began last year and construction is expected to go through December.

MoDOT says the project is being done to ease congestion and improve safety.

Kyle Palmer is KCUR's News Director.

