Abortion Vote Fails, And A Look At The Kansas DOT

Listen to the podcast here.

The Kansas House of Representatives has stopped—at least temporarily—an all-out push by anti-abortion groups for a constitutional amendment that they say is needed to maintain the state’s ability to regulate the procedure.

Supporters fell four votes short Friday of putting an amendment on the August primary ballot to overturn a recent Kansas Supreme Court decision that declared abortion a "fundamental" right under the state's Bill of Rights.

We look ahead to how the abortion debate could affect efforts to expand Medicaid and talk to KDOT head Julie Lorenz about the state's new 10-year, $10 billion transportation plan on this week's Statehouse Blend Kansas.

