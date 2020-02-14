 Annual Teacher Placement Day to Take Place March 13 | KBIA

Annual Teacher Placement Day to Take Place March 13

By 19 minutes ago

College seniors and education degree graduates hoping to be teachers in the fall can meet up with school administrators from a seven-county area at an event on Friday, March 13 on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus. 

The annual Teacher Placement Day event will begin at 9 a.m. with interviews and applications with various school districts in Missouri and Arkansas. The event is free.  All applicants must pre-register if they would like to attend.  

For more information or to pre-register, attendees can call (417) 255-7785 or email RoyCrouch@MissouriState.edu.

 

The event will be in Gohn Hall, 603 W. Main St. in West Plains, on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus.

 

