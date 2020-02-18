Ashland Police Chief Said He Was Suspended For Dispute With Mayor

A central Missouri police chief said he was suspended from his job because he refused to remove a woman from a home she shared with the town's mayor. The chief, Lyn Woolford, filed a petition Monday seeking to be reinstated as police chief of Ashland. Mayor Gene Rhorer placed Woolford on paid administrative leave last Tuesday without disclosing the reason.

Woolford says in the petition that at least twice, Rhorer demanded officers be sent to remove his girlfriend from their home. Woolford says because there was no threat of violence, he instead ordered officers just to keep the peace.

Rhorer was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.