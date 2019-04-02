Boone County Clerk Expects Average Turnout for Municipal Elections

It’s election day in mid-Missouri counties and hundreds of polling stations are set up throughout the area.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said she expects an average turnout of 15 percent, which is close to 16,000 voters participating in today’s election. At the end of the morning rush, she said the number reached close to 5 percent.

“We see lots of people that come in right when polls open at 6 o’clock; they’re coming in before work. There’s usually a little bit of a lunch rush. And then after work, there’s people that have planned their day to, after they get off work, stop by the polling place on their way home," Lennon said.

Lennon encourages voters to visit Boone County’s website for information regarding election processes.

“So that you can check out your voter registration information and that way you can make sure you’re going to the right polling place and you can see what your sample ballot is before you get to the polls.”

Polls close at 7 p.m. this evening.