Boone County Health Department Extends Public Health Orders

Current public health orders will be extended through Jan. 19, according to a news release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

The extensions, issued by the Health Department's director, Stephanie Browning, aim to continue limiting the spread of the virus while vaccine supply is limited. Health care workers in Missouri began receiving the vaccine this week.

"Until a majority of people in our community have been vaccinated, we need to keep wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoid gathering with people we don't live with," Browning said in the release. "We know that's hard during the holidays, but we all have to take personal responsibility to slow the spread of the pandemic so that we can return to a strong economy and normal day-to-day activities."

Hospitals remain in the "yellow" zone status after the five-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Boone County was 108 as of Wednesday afternoon. The average is elevated compared to previous months and the cases are seemingly more severe, according to the release. The extension aims to make sure local resources are still available for current and anticipated needs as the vaccine is distributed.

There are no new health orders. Face masks and social distancing are still required, as are previously announced business and sporting restrictions.