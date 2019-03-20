Broken Levees Flood Northwest Missouri Farmland

Flood waters have broken levees and flooded farmland near Saint Joseph and other northwest Missouri communities.

Most farmers in the area have not planted any crop, but they likely will not be able to this year.

The flooding is oversaturating the soil with water and making the land unplantable.

Because many of the farmers did not have any crop planted, it creates problems determining if they qualify for disaster relief programs.

The floods are causing hard times for the farmers, said Eric Bohl, director of public affairs for Missouri Farm Bureau.

“A lot of people are already struggling with really low prices and farm economy right now. The corn and soybean prices are very low and it’s been a tough time for people already,” said Bohl. “You put this on top of it, it’ll be pretty tough for people to come back from.”

The Missouri Farm Bureau can’t assess damages until the flood waters go down.

As the water moves downstream, the only thing farmers can do is move their equipment and stored crop to higher ground.