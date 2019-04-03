Cardinals Postpone Home Opener Until Friday

The St. Louis Cardinals have moved their home opener at Busch Stadium from Thursday afternoon to Friday because of a rainy forecast, the team announced.

But don’t worry, Cardinals fans, the traditional Opening Day show will go on — just a day late.



Stadium gates will open at noon on Friday, with pregame festivities starting at 2:30 p.m.

The Cardinals will take on the San Diego Padres at 3:15 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Thursday’s game will be able to use those same tickets for admittance to the rescheduled game on Friday. The same goes for fans who purchased tickets to Thurday’s pregame party at Cardinals Nation.

