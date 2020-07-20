Catholic Schools In St. Louis Area Plan In-Person Classes

Students who attend the more than 100 Catholic schools in the St. Louis area will be returning to the classroom starting next month, The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced the reopening plan on Monday. The announcement comes as several public school districts in the region also are weighing whether to return to class as new confirmed cases of the coronavirus rise around Missouri. Many districts are expected to offer parents the option of distance learning if they're uncomfortable sending their children back to school. The Archdiocese of St. Louis says the plan to return to in-person learning could change if the pandemic worsens.