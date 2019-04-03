Centralia Mayoral Incumbent Does Not See “Benefit” in Contesting Close Election

Centralia incumbent Tim Grenke said he is committed to a “smooth transition” after the city’s close mayoral race.

Chris Cox won the April 2 election by 10 votes. He received 382 votes compared to Grenke’s 372 votes.

“At this point, I don’t see the benefit if I contested the election,” Grenke said.

Under state statute 115.601, a candidate who lost an election by “less than one percent of the votes cast for the office” has the right to a recount.

Grenke lost by about 1.3 percent of the total votes cast.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said provisional ballots and military votes are still being counted. Military voters are allowed to submit their ballots through Friday, April 5. The results will then be finalized the following week by Boone County’s verification board.

Lennon said there are no outstanding military ballots for Centralia.

Grenke said he will work with Cox to ensure “Centralia keeps moving forward in the direction that [he] left it,” such as by helping Cox finish projects related to community development.

Grenke said he does not plan to run for another civic position soon.

“I think I’m going to take some time and spend it with family and see where life takes me from there,” he said.

Cox said he wasn’t surprised by the close election results.

“Incumbents are hard to beat,” he said. “Tim was a good mayor for the city. No question.”

Cox said he is grateful for being elected Centralia’s mayor.

“I’m very appreciative and I’m very humbled by the people of Centralia putting their trust in me,” he said. “I plan on working with them to transition into the role of mayor seamlessly and transparently.”

Cox said he plans to refocus city funds toward fixing Centralia’s streets.