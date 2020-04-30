 The Check-In: Culture, Disease And Othering | KBIA
Being in the midst of a global pandemic has a way of changing things. Our cultural landmarks and touchstones disappear, our way of life and things we hold sacred are disrupted, and sometimes fear can take over. 

We aim to maintain productivity, celebration and connections during a crisis - but sometimes as a culture our responses are not so helpful. What happens when your experience during a pandemic is not one of connectedness and cohesion but one of disruption and disintegration?

In this episode, we talk about cultural response to pandemics, historically and now, and how that response can sometimes involve discrimination, stigma, isolation and what we can do as a community to avoid those responses in favor of something more postive.

Our guests:

Carolyn Orbann, medical anthropologist and professor at MU’s School of Health Professions.

Rebecca Graves, MU Faculty Council member and an Educational Services librarian in the Health Sciences Library at MU.

Adele Du, executive team member of MU’s International Student Council, journalism student, and international student.

