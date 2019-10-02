Child Care Providers Form New Association

Child care providers in Missouri feel like they don’t have a seat at the table when it comes to laws affecting their livelihood. To fix that, they’re organizing so they'll be ready when the next legislative session arrives.

The Missouri Licensed Child Care Association, a collaborative effort among multiple providers, is being formed in response to the fallout from Nathan’s Law. Under the law, licensed child care providers faced massive changes to their programs with less than a month’s notice. Family child care providers were first informed Aug. 2 that the law would force them to reduce the number of children they could care for. The law took effect Aug. 28.

Many providers felt they had no say in the drafting and eventual passage of the legislation.

