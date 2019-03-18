Citizen Jane Canceled, Stephens Promises to Continue Its Ideals

Stephens College’s Citizen Jane Film Festival has been canceled.

The festival issued an open letter on its website, which said although the festival is closing, the team remains committed to the original goal of Citizen Jane — to give female filmmakers an outlet and celebrate their stories. The letter said Stephens College may offer programs in the future still connected to the Citizen Jane brand, such as “increased opportunities for funded student film production, a focused film series, a visiting artists series, a filmmakers summit, (and) internships.”

The festival said it was “determined to grow (Citizen Jane) into a larger and more widely recognized brand” going forward.

The Citizen Jane team promised in the letter to continue to provide updates on the future of the festival.

