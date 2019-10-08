City to Explore Cost of Private Audits of City Finances

The Columbia City Council plans to continue working to offset the city’s declining revenue in the upcoming year.

The council discussed its general priorities for the upcoming year at a work session Monday before its regular meeting. Council members reached a general consensus to explore how much it would cost to hire an external auditor and talked about the potential for a use tax.

Columbia has already been looking to hire an internal auditor since Carey Bryce left the position in June. City Manager John Glascock said the city has received two applications so far and that the deadline to apply is Friday. Still, the council discussed the merit of looking to private auditing firms for even more insight.

To read more, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.