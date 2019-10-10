City Says Police Trip to Civil Rights Museum Cost Nearly $9,000

The Columbia Police Department's recent overnight trip to the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn., cost $6,000 more than the city's previous stated estimate.

Fourteen Columbia police officers, 12 community members and four city administrators boarded a bus Sept. 26 to visit the museum. Among the group was Police Chief Geoff Jones and four members of the city's Vehicle Stop Committee, which was created in April to address racial disparities in traffic stops, according to previous Missourian reporting.

At the time of the trip, Steven Sapp, director of community relations for Columbia, said the estimated cost of the trip was $3,000. However, the cost came to $8,872.20, according to a cost breakdown provided by Sapp this week. The funds came from the police department's training and travel budget, he said.

