City to Share Details of COVID-19 Relief Loan Process

Small-business owners who want a share of the $575,000 in federal money that the city will make available for coronavirus relief can attend a meeting on Aug. 6 to learn how to apply.

The city anticipates opening the application process in mid-August. The informational meeting is scheduled for 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and will be hosted on Zoom. Participants can join the virtual meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86436300145.

Local minority- and women-owned businesses will receive priority consideration for the micro-enterprise and small business recovery loan programs, and representatives of the city's Housing Programs Division have been working to reach out to them with information. Housing Programs Director Randy Cole at a recent meeting of the Columbia City Council outlined the criteria that will be used to score applications.

To read more on this story, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.