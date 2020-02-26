Coffee Shop With a Community Emphasis

A new coffee shop is opening up in Columbia with a mission to provide work experience for refugees and those with disabilities.

Chuck Crews, a local businessman and founder of Love Coffee, came up with the idea to help give employment opportunities to those with disabilities.

David Wilson, the café manager, said that this idea is two years in the making.

“We’re hoping that this creates just a great environment and community for people in Columbia to come, get good food, get good coffee and see what people with disabilities are all about - that they are just like you and me and they can actually work better and harder than some of us,” said Wilson.

Wilson said that the mission of Love Coffee’s partner, Love in the Name of Christ (Love INC) inspired him to take the job at Love Coffee.

As a Christian himself, Wilson understands Love INC’s mission of building the community around good Christian values and hopes to do the same with Love Coffee.

Wilson said that Love Coffee is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization and is largely built off donations from the community.

Wilson said that they have received over $200,000 in donations.

Micah Baker, food and service manager for Love Coffee, says that his 20 years of baking and cooking experience has allowed him to pour himself into the job by teaching what he knows and helping make a difference.

Love Coffee serves coffee from Kaldi’s and makes fresh bakery items and food.

“It’s not work when you love it. Right, so it’s kind of been like that for me,” said Baker.

Love Coffee is in a soft opening this week, but will officially open its doors next Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.