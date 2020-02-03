 Columbia City Council Will See Airbnb Regulations Again | KBIA

Columbia City Council Will See Airbnb Regulations Again

By Lauren Bishop & Columbia Missourian 2 hours ago

Credit Meiying Wu / KBIA

Short-term rentals have been on the city’s radar since May 2018. Once again, regulations on rental dwellings, like those offered by Airbnb, will be a main topic at Monday’s Columbia City Council meeting. The city is also looking into conducting an audit of the Columbia Finance Department.

Since the last council meeting, the city released an information sheet about short-term rentals in Columbia. From March 2017 to September 2019, the number of Airbnb and HomeAway rental listings doubled from 175 to 350, according to the sheet attached to the council agenda.

The total revenue from short-term rentals for the first 11 months of 2019 totaled $4,998,134, according to the information sheet. This revenue equates to:

  • Almost $100,000 in city taxes not collected.
  • Over $87,000 in county taxes not collected.
  • Over $211,000 in state taxes not collected.
  • Nearly $250,000 in Columbia lodging taxes not collected.

To read more, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.

Tags: 
Airbnb
short-term rentals
columbia city council

Related Content

Residents Remain Split Over Airbnb Regulations at Council Meeting

By Lauren Bishop & Columbia Missourian Jan 22, 2020
Columbia City Hall
Meiying Wu / KBIA

Residents stood before the Columbia City Council on Tuesday to say their piece on short-term rentals, with widely varying solutions to the yearslong debate. While some told their horror stories as neighbors to a short-term rental, others shared their wonderful experiences being both a host and a renter in short-term living spaces.

Previous comments from the public, read by Mayor Brian Treece, included everything from completely banning short-term rentals to asking the council to wait on permanent decisions for both hosted and unhosted spaces.