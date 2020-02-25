Columbia College Lays Off 25 Employees From Columbia Campus, 49 Nationwide

Columbia College is eliminating 25 employees from its main campus in Columbia, according to a press release. Twenty-four other employees will be affected across the other 35 locations nationwide. Spokesman Sam Fleury said the college already notified staff and that they weren’t on campus today.

“[The reductions] took effect today, and that’s what we have to say at this point,” Fleury said. In a written statement, Columbia College President Scott Dalrymple said the college remains strong, despite financial challenges. Other operational costs were also reduced before the college resorted to cutting staff, and the affected employees were offered severance packages, according to the release.

“These decisions were not made lightly,” said Dalrymple, “but nationwide enrollment trends are down, particularly among adult students. In a strong economy, fewer people go back to school.”