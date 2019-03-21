Columbia Public Schools to Recieve National Recognition for Mental Health Work

Columbia Public Schools will receive a national award later this month for its work in improving mental health among its students and faculty.

The district earned first place among "medium-sized school districts from across the country," according to a district news release.

Columbia Public Schools will receive the Magna Award for Equity Programs, which recognizes districts "for their efforts to remove barriers to achievement for vulnerable or underserved children."

The district has worked with Boone County Schools Mental Health Coalition to promote mental health throughout the district.

Implementation in the district, such as countywide mental health screening, professional development regarding mental health and support for at-risk youth, has been created because of the collaboration between the district and the coalition.

To read more, visit our partners at www.columbiamissourian.com.