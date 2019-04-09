Columbia School Board Updates Five District Policies at New Members' First Meeting

The approval of 2019-20 capital improvement projects headlined Monday night’s Columbia School Board meeting, which also saw the passing of two board seats and the election of a new president.

The anticipated projects total more than $59 million. While approved at the meeting so that projects can begin as soon as possible, the “final authority to proceed” will come when Columbia Public Schools’ budget is approved in June. Some of the projects include security updates, boiler replacements and construction for expansion projects at various schools, including $20 million to the new middle school set to be built in southwest Columbia.

The meeting also included the unanimous passing of five policies that touched on district retirees, student fundraising and the promotion, acceleration and retention of students. The board also approved an update to the district’s background check policy for current and former employees, as well as some volunteers.

The newly updated policy brings the district into compliance with a state law. This requires the district to notify the state retirement system if current or former employees commit certain crimes in relation to those employees’ position with the district, according to the official policy update explanation.

To read more, visit our partners at www.columbiamissourian.com.