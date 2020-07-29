Columbia Teachers Urge Delayed Start For In-Person Classes

Teachers worried about returning to in-person classes in August are advocating for Columbia Public Schools to rethink its plan for reopening as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

The Columbia Missouri National Education Association, the union representing the district’s teachers, sent a 14-page letter and report to the district Tuesday urging it to delay the start of school until after Labor Day — at least.

“At this time, we do not believe it is safe to return to in-person classes in August and we have concerns about the District’s ability to produce a high quality virtual platform in such a short amount of time,” the letter reads.

