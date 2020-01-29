Construction Worker Dies at Site in Jefferson City

Fire officials say a construction worker died when a retaining wall collapsed in Jefferson City.

Fire Chief Matt Schofield says the collapse Tuesday afternoon at the site of the former St. Mary's hospital trapped the worker. Further details were not immediately available.

KRCG-TV reports the worker was employed by one of three companies at the site.

Schofield said several people were working when the wall collapsed but the worker who died was the only one who was trapped.

The investigation is continuing.