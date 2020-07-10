Coronavirus Q&A | Negro Leagues 100th Anniversary | Social Unrest In Films

Segment 1, beginning at 5:28: As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Kansas City metro area, we get an update and reminders on stemming the coronavirus outbreak.

An infectious disease specialist addressed issues around schools opening and playing sports, the latest in testing and vaccine progress, and answered callers questions regarding businesses and schools not following city and county mask mandates.

Dr. Mary Jackson, Dean of the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Medicine

Segment 2, beginning at 26:41: Despite the pandemic, Kansas City museum is managing to honor the founding of the Negro National League.

The restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus have not stopped the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum from marking the 100th anniversary of the league that had the likes of Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson in its ranks. Its grassroots campaign, "Tipping Your Cap" has U.S presidents, sports greats and everyday fans doffing their hats in honor of the National Negro League.

Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Segment 3, beginning at 36:57: An examination of films representing protest and public reaction to events real and imagined.

Four films based on actual and fictitious events offer sometimes eerily close parallels to current events. The Cinephiles selected "Medium Cool," "Marie Antoinette," "Contagion" and "Let the Fire Burn" to reflect on a country divided by race, rulers who ignore the people, reactions to a deadly pandemic and the use of deadly force by police.

Mitch Brian , University of Missouri - Kansas City film professor and co-host of the podcast “007X7" that investigates the James Bond films seven minutes at a time

Erin Hamer-Beck, communications studies instructor at the University of Missouri - Kansas City, lecturer in the Liberal Arts Department at the Kansas City Art Institute, and an English instructor at Metropolitan Community College-Longview