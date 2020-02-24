 Corps Closes Missouri River Levee Break Near Rock Port | KBIA

Corps Closes Missouri River Levee Break Near Rock Port

By Associated Press 51 minutes ago

Credit Kristofor Husted / KBIA

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha District says work crews have closed the final breach of a Missouri River levee in the far northwest corner of Missouri that broke open during massive flooding last year. 

The break just southwest of Rock Port was one of several along the levee section that saw thousands of rural acres submerged and a section of Interstate 29 and other roads in the region damaged and closed to traffic.

The Corps says crews will continue restoring the levee section to its pre-flood height.

Crews have been scrambling to make repairs ahead of spring and the likelihood of renewed flooding along the river in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

Tags: 
Missouri River flooding
levee break
2019 flooding
2019 flood

Related Content

Dams to Release More Water Under Corps of Engineers Plan

By Tara Prindle & Columbia Missourian Dec 6, 2019
A boat on the Missouri River

The Army Corps of Engineers is stepping up its reductions in water releases from dams upriver on the Missouri River.

The Corps is taking advantage of lower water levels upriver to slow the release of water from the 2019 runoff season that's still in storage, according to a news release.

Despite the reductions announced by the Corps on Tuesday, release rates through the winter will be higher than average.

River Watchers Already Wary About 2020 Spring Flooding

By Associated Press Dec 2, 2019
2019 flooding in Jefferson City

After a year that has seen some of the worst flooding ever in parts of the Midwest, concern is already rising that the spring of 2020 may bring more high water to places that still haven’t fully recovered.

Flooding ravaged much of the Missouri and Mississippi River basins and their tributaries earlier this year, reaching record levels and overwhelming levees in many places. Eight months later, parts of the Missouri River are slightly above flood stage at a time of the year when river levels traditionally run low.

Missouri River Will Remain at High Level Into December

By Associated Press Oct 11, 2019
A USGS research boat on the Missouri River near Rocheport, Mo. in Sept. 2016.
Kristofor Husted / KBIA

The lower Missouri River will remain high into December because of the large amount of water being released from dams into the river.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the amount of water being released from the Gavins Point dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will remain at a level more than twice what is typical for this time of year — 80,000 cubic feet per second — into mid-December.