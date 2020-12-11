The Cost Of Kansas City Violence | Favorite Sandwiches

Segment 1, beginning at 5:17: Bonita Jones says of losing her son Barron Shelton, "It's like a part of your heart that's missing."

The number 170 represents more than the record-breaking number of homicides that have occurred in Kansas City, Missouri in 2020. Two mothers share memories of their sons and the pain of losing them. Making it worse, neither crime has been solved which both say would bring a degree of closure.

Denine McCord lost her son Brandon Grimes-McCord in 2019

Bonita Jones lost her son Barron Shelton in 2020

Segment 2, beginning at 30:50: From a classic Reuben to the Hook'Em Up, Kansas Citians stand by their favorite sandwiches.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, on any given day, about one-half of American adults eat one or more sandwiches. Apparently, a number of you fall into that group going by the recommendations you added to our Food Critics' suggestions!

Mary Bloch, longtime food blogger and KCUR food critic

Liz Cook, food critic for The Pitch