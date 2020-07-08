Countywide Mask Ordinance Unlikely, Commissioner Says

The Boone County Commission has no plans to follow Columbia’s lead and impose a countywide mask ordinance, one commissioner said.

The Columbia City Council passed an amended emergency citywide mask ordinance by a vote of 6-1 on Monday. Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer was the sole vote against the ordinance.

The ordinance goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and requires all Columbia residents over the age of 10 to wear masks when around people who are not members of their household. The ordinance was amended to exempt some activities, including when inside a personal vehicle, while eating and drinking in restaurants or bars and when exercising outdoors.

Northern Commissioner Janet Thompson said that because the majority of Boone County’s cases are coming from Columbia, the county health department does not see a reason to impose a mask ordinance for the entire county at this time.

