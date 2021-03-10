Covid-19 Variant Found in Only 1 Missouri Wastewater System

Weeks after the faster-spreading U.K. variant of the coronavirus was found in 15 Missouri wastewater systems, new testing has found it only in one.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been testing wastewater for clues about the spread of COVID-19.

The latest results, released Tuesday, found that testing could be done only at 10 wastewater systems in Missouri because of declining levels of COVID-19 particles.

Of the 10 tested, only the Coldwater Creek system in St. Louis County indicated the presence of the U.K. variant. Testing in February found 15 of 23 systems tested across Missouri showed evidence of the variant.