Critical Week in KS Legislature Ends

Hear the podcast.

Kansas lawmakers sped through dozens of bills this past week to keep them alive past a “turn around” deadline marking the midpoint of the session.

Measures to legalize sports betting and to give citizens more control over property taxes were among bills that made the cut.

Still, many of the biggest issues remain for lawmakers to tackle in the session’s final months. Among them, Medicaid expansion and a constitutional amendment that supporters say is needed to preserve the state’s ability to regulate abortion. Republicans may also resume their push for tax cuts despite Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s warning of a likely veto.

Host Jim McLean covers those issues with Kansas News Service Statehouse Reporter Stephen Koranda and Republican Sen. Molly Baumgardner on this week’s podcast. He also chats with Davis Hammett about his efforts get young Kansans more involved in politics and their government. Hammet is President of Loud Light.

