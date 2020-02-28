 Critical Week in KS Legislature Ends | KBIA

Critical Week in KS Legislature Ends

By 53 minutes ago
  • Davis Hammet, President of Loud Light, at the KS statehouse
    Davis Hammet, President of Loud Light, at the KS statehouse
    Jim McLean / Kansas News Service

Kansas lawmakers sped through dozens of bills this past week to keep them alive past a “turn around” deadline marking the midpoint of the session.

Measures to legalize sports betting and to give citizens more control over property taxes were among bills that made the cut. 

Still, many of the biggest issues remain for lawmakers to tackle in the session’s final months. Among them, Medicaid expansion and a constitutional amendment that supporters say is needed to preserve the state’s ability to regulate abortion. Republicans may also resume their push for tax cuts despite Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s warning of a likely veto.

Host Jim McLean covers those issues with Kansas News Service Statehouse Reporter Stephen Koranda and Republican Sen. Molly Baumgardner on this week’s podcast. He also chats with Davis Hammett about his efforts get young Kansans more involved in politics and their government. Hammet is President of Loud Light.

Copyright 2020 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.