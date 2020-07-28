Curators Approve Merger of UM System President and MU Chancellor

The UM System Board of Curators voted to combine the roles of University of Missouri System president and MU chancellor Tuesday, approving a new governing structure that aims to centralize authority and reduce costs.

Mun Choi will serve in the combined chief executive role, granting him unprecedented authority since the UM System's creation in 1963.

The vote confirms him as permanent MU chancellor. He will directly oversee all operations at the Columbia campus while supervising the campuses in St. Louis, Kansas City and Rolla.

