CVS: 100,000 Nursing Home Vaccinations Next Week In Missouri

CVS Health plans to administer about 100,000 coronavirus vaccinations next week at Missouri long-term care facilities as the vaccination rollout expands beyond health care workers.

CVS Health said Monday it will vaccinate residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the U.S. The first of those vaccinations have already begun, but Missouri facilities will see their first vaccinations starting Dec. 28. Health care workers were the first to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Nursing homes are next because the virus has killed more than 110,000 people at long-term care facilities nationwide.