CVS Finishes First Vaccinations At 103 Missouri Facilities

The national pharmacy chain CVS Health says it has completed coronavirus vaccinations at more than 100 long-term care facilities in Missouri, but it still has 500 more to go.

The U.S. Department of Health and Senior Services last year selected CVS Health and Walgreen to administer vaccinations at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. In Missouri, vaccinations began Dec. 28.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday that CVS expects to finish administering the first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the nation’s long-term care facilities by Jan. 25.