Up To Date's Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics' 'Three To See,' March 8-10

Cher has asked what might happen if we could "turn back time," but don't do it this weeked. It's time to spring forward with your clock, and more importantly, it's time to catch a good movie. Up To Date's indie, foreign, and documentary film critics have some great suggestions for you to enjoy this weekend, so head to your local theater for one of these flicks.

Steve Walker

"Bathtubs Over Broadway," PG-13

This fun and irreverent documentary explores the once-ubiquitous phenomenon of corporate musicals - big, flashy spectacles produced for trade shows and conventions that promoted everything from modern bathroom fixtures to corn syrup.

"Never Look Away," R

German history from the 1930s to the 1960s is creatively chronicled through two superimposed stories: that of a young artist hungry to dive into modern art and his father-in-law, who oversaw female sterilization programs for the Nazis.

"The Favourite," R

This delightfully vulgar, lavishly designed romp from director Yorgos Lanthimos stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone as ruthless ladies-in-waiting vying for the attentions of a mercurial Queen Anne, played to the hilt by Olivia Colman, who earlier this week won the Oscar for Best Actress.

Cynthia Haines

"Everybody Knows," R

A trip to a sister's wedding was supposed to be a joyful occassion, but an unexpected event turns a family reunion into a tense situation. Secrets arise and lines are drawn as a family deals with the chaos.

"Cold War," R

Set in the ruins of the Cold War, a singer and a music director from different backgrounds fall for each other. The political climate forces them in seperate directions but their careers bring them back together. Love doesn't come easy and they continue to face challenges as they struggle to make a relationship work.

"If Beale Street Could Talk," R

Set in the 1970s, a couples relationship faces turmoil as the fiancé of a young, pregnant woman is arrested for a crime he didn't commit.