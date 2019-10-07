Deadline To Register To Vote In The November Election Is Wednesday

If you’re not yet registered to vote and you plan to vote in the November election in Springfield and Walnut Grove, you have until Wednesday (10/9) to become registered.

The special election will include a tax levy increase for Walnut Grove Schools. Voters will be asked to increase the levy by $1.07 per $100 assessed valuation through 2040 for several projects, including safety and security improvements and new elementary school classrooms.

Springfield voters will decide two ballot measures: One is the continuation of a one-eighth of one percent transportation sales tax. If approved, the tax will sunset in 20 years.

The other is the continued collection of the three quarter of one percent pension sales tax, which funds the Springfield police officers’ and firefighters’ pension system.

Voters will go to the polls on November 5.

Click here to view a sample ballot.

For voter registration information, click here.

