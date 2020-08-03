Democrats To Choose Challenger For Eric Schmitt In AG Race

A former assistant state attorney general and a former federal prosecutor are vying in Tuesday's Democratic primary for a chance to take on GOP incumbent Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the general election.

The Democratic candidates are 32-year-old Elad Gross and 36-year-old Rich Finneran. Gross served under former Attorney General Chris Koster and led an effort to determine who bankrolled former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' nonprofit group. Finneran was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District in Missouri for seven years.

He says he got into the race in part because he believes Schmitt has politicized the attorney general's office.