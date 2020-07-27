Denis Swope Named Columbia Community Band Music Director

Denis Swope will become the music director for the Columbia Community Band.

“I am so excited about the opportunity to be working with such a talented group of people,” Swope said in a statement. “The Columbia Community Band has a fantastic reputation throughout the region, and I am honored to now be leading this group.”

Swope succeeds the late Director Emeritus Paul Copenhaver, who became director in 2017. Swope will direct the band with Assistant Director Phil Wood.

