 Discover Nature: Eastern Bluebirds | KBIA
Related Program: 
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: Eastern Bluebirds

By 56 minutes ago
  • An Eastern bluebird, with blue back and orange and white belly perches near the opening of a wooden nest box.
    An Eastern bluebird perches at the opening of a bluebird nest box. This week is a good time to get bluebird clean-out and set-up boxes for Missouri’s state bird.

This week on Discover Nature, Eastern bluebirds begin arriving at breeding locations in Missouri.

   

The Eastern bluebird is a small thrush with a plump body and short, straight bill. Underparts are rusty in color, with white on the belly and under the tail feathers. Its upper body is bright blue in males, and gray-blue in females. 

The famous poet Henry David Thoreau once wrote that the bluebird “carries the sky on its back.” 

A blurry whistled series of notes comprise its distinctive, pleasant song. 

In the late weeks of winter and early spring, bluebirds begin nesting in tree cavities and manmade bluebird boxes. 

Bluebirds catch a variety of insect, including many that gardeners and farmers would rather not have on their crops. 

Our official state bird, the Eastern bluebird is a harbinger of spring, as warmer weather brings them to nesting sites across Missouri. 

Place nest boxes this week, and enjoy watching them raise their families through the summer. 

Learn more about the Eastern bluebird, including how to build and properly place nest boxes for them, with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s online field guide.

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Tags: 
Discover Nature

Related Content

Discover Nature: Spring Peepers

By Mar 12, 2019
A greenish-tan frog called a spring peeper sits atop green blades of aquatic vegetation near the water’s surface.

This week on Discover Nature take a walk outside, and you may hear one of the first serenades of spring on the horizon.

   

 

Spring peepers have spent the winter burrowed under soil – a natural antifreeze in their blood keeping them thawed.  

 

One of the first species to begin calling in the spring, this small, slender frog can appear pink, gray, tan, or brown, with a dark ‘X’ on its back.

 

Roughly one-inch in length, they breed in fishless ponds, streams and swamps with thick undergrowth.  

 

Discover Nature: Eastern Cottontail Rabbits

By Mar 5, 2019

Eastern cottontail rabbits begin birthing their first litters of the year this week.

   

 

This medium-sized mammal with long ears, large hind legs, shorter front legs, a short fluffy tail and soft fur begins breeding in February. They may birth as many eight litters in a year. 

 

Each litter produces one to nine young – born about five inches long – that will leave the nest after about two weeks. 

 

Discover Nature: Turkey Vultures

By Feb 27, 2019
A black turkey vulture, with characteristic red head soars on a blue sky with wings spread in a ‘V’ position.

This week on Discover Nature, turkey vultures begin to return to Missouri.

   

These large, black-bodied birds, sometimes called buzzards, are actually related to storks and flamingos. Turkey vultures have featherless, wrinkled, red heads, and are voiceless, except for a few hisses and groans they use to communicate with each other. 

Their bare heads and fee get cold and damp at night, so they begin their days by sunbathing to warm up. 